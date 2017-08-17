NFL USA Today Sports

Blake Bortles Is Getting Destroyed On Twitter For Preseason Performance

Blake Bortles Is Getting Destroyed On Twitter For Preseason Performance

NFL

Blake Bortles Is Getting Destroyed On Twitter For Preseason Performance

Blake Bortles started the Jacksonville Jaguars second game of the 2017 preseason Thursday night and let’s just say it was not promising. The fourth-year quarterback looked horrendous against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he finished 8-for-13 for 65 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also averaged just 5.0 yards per attempt.

It wasn’t just the numbers that made things so bad. Bortles made so many awful throws, missed on easy reads and connections that it was truly shocking he’s actually a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Naturally, Twitter was all over him. Here’s just a sampling:

Life as a Jaguars fan ain’t easy. Life as Blake Bortles is about to get  a whole lot harder too.

, , , , NFL

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home