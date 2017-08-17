Blake Bortles Is Getting Destroyed On Twitter For Preseason Performance

Blake Bortles started the Jacksonville Jaguars second game of the 2017 preseason Thursday night and let’s just say it was not promising. The fourth-year quarterback looked horrendous against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he finished 8-for-13 for 65 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also averaged just 5.0 yards per attempt.

It wasn’t just the numbers that made things so bad. Bortles made so many awful throws, missed on easy reads and connections that it was truly shocking he’s actually a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Naturally, Twitter was all over him. Here’s just a sampling:

What a disaster pic.twitter.com/pvicA7G5uF — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) August 18, 2017

Bortles is a red line kind of guy pic.twitter.com/FuLgmTSCpC — Cian Fahey (@Cianaf) August 18, 2017

I don't want to overreact but Blake Bortles should be in prison. — Ben Natan (@TheBenNatan) August 18, 2017

These throws aren't even close pic.twitter.com/BxPEkdoBX8 — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) August 18, 2017

Blake Bortles is that guy who begs his girl for one more chance, promising he'll change. Guess what? He ain't changing. #TBvsJAX — Adam Rank (@adamrank) August 18, 2017

The Jags have talent. I love Coughlin and Marrone. They know. You can't play Blake Bortles. He sucks the life out of the Jaguars. — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) August 18, 2017

I don't think Blake Bortles is going to get a Big Bortles Brand off the ground. — B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) August 18, 2017

This game was entertaining until they pulled Bortles — Patrick Conn (@DraftCowboys) August 18, 2017

Blake Bortles is finally going to break out this year…. pic.twitter.com/6aJ1vzVL5U — PJ Frappier (@PJFrapDFS) August 18, 2017

Blake Bortles is garbage — Chase Miller (@Chase_Miller5) August 18, 2017

Colin Kaepernick is 29 years old, fresh, and infinitely better than Blake Bortles — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) August 18, 2017

Blake Bortles is god awful. — Joe Michaels (@J_Michaels25) August 18, 2017

Jaguars Fans Boo Blake Bortles https://t.co/JNAFJVW0DG — NFL (@SportsNews713) August 18, 2017

Bortles is done. Just cut him. My goodness. — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) August 18, 2017

In two days throwing in front of an audience set new lows. Jordan yesterday in Boston and Blake Bortles today in Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/VTWA004HRs — Reed Halvorson (@cpthalvie) August 18, 2017

An actual jaguar would be an upgrade over bortles — alvin (@Alvingerardg) August 18, 2017

Bortles to California Penal League https://t.co/ZaC0UWz32L — Braz (@JC_Braz) August 18, 2017

From Blaine Gabbert to Blake Bortles… #Jags — TheFantasySportsHero (@realfantasyhero) August 18, 2017

Life as a Jaguars fan ain’t easy. Life as Blake Bortles is about to get a whole lot harder too.