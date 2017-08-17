Floyd Mayweather Will Bet On Himself, Which Will Be a Very Expensive Endeavor

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will fight in less than 10 days. Mayweather went on Jimmy Kimmel earlier this week to talk about the fight and told Kimmel that he would be betting on himself.

For years Mayweather has only shared winning betting slips on social media so how about we see this one before the bout, Floyd? It would show how confident he really is and might calm some of the people worried about him throwing the fight.

Considering how much money Mayweather will make just by showing up next Saturday, the idea of him taking a dive and ruining a perfect 50-0 career and legacy seems crazy. Various estimates fall somewhere between $300 and $400 million depending on Pay-Per-View sales and Mayweather himself threw out a $350 million figure on Kimmel.

Mayweather is currently somewhere between a -450 and -500 favorite which means if Mayweather bets $10 million on himself to win he’d win somewhere around $2 million. That’s not the most enticing bet, but the good news is that back in November the odds were more like -2200. So all the people throwing money away on a Conor McGregor long shot are making betting on a heavy favorite slightly enticing.

That’s why the Maloof brothers were happy to place an $880,000 bet on Mayweather last week. A few months ago they would have had to put down a lot more money for the chance to make an easy $160k for charity.

Even with the shrinking odds, Mayweather would have to put up a significant chunk of his payday to even make taking a trip to the local sportsbook worth it. In order for Mayweather to make money doing anything besides showing up and out-boxing a rookie boxer, there would have to be insane money involved. I wouldn’t bet on it.