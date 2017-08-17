Kim Kardashian "physically couldn't do" Her Marriage to Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian has been famous for about a decade now so The Hollywood Reporter sat down with all the women in her family to reminisce about all the incredible things they’ve done on their various reality television programs. Kim took the opportunity to talk about her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries. Turns out, she wasn’t feeling it. Via the Hollywood Reporter:

There was all this attention on the wedding, and I thought maybe it was just the pressure of the show giving me this anxiety. My friends told me I just had cold feet, but even the producers said, “You don’t seem happy. You don’t have to go through with this.” The night before, my mom pulled me aside, off camera, and was like, “This isn’t it for you. Why don’t you go away and I’ll handle it?” I felt like, if I pulled out now, everyone’s going to think I just did it for the show. Then afterwards, people were saying, “You have to stay married for a year,” but I physically couldn’t do it. When I made the decision [to divorce], everyone said it was made up for the show. Everyone really wanted to take me down.

Well, I think that is pretty shocking. With 6 years since the wedding I think we’ve really gained some perspective. Turns out that the 72-day marriage that followed a 9-month relationship may not have been the perfect decision. Here’s what Ryan Seacrest remembers:

I remember when Kim called me after the wedding. It was just a few days after, and she just didn’t feel like it was right. She was very candid and open.

A few days after that conversation with Seacrest, Kardashian and Humphries celebrated their wedding again. Kris Humphries probably appreciated the candidness.