Look Where Aaron Judge's Mammoth Home Run Landed

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge struck out in Wednesday night’s game against the New York Mets. It was his 33rd straight game with a K, which broke the previous record set by Adam Dunn.

So that’s the Mr. Hyde.

Judge also showed why he’s still dangerous every time he steps to the plate by blasting a 457-foot home run into the upper regions of Citi Field.

That’s the Dr. Jekyll.

Now, I understand how ignorant it can sound to question the StatCast science, but this does not look like a 457-foot homer. It looks like a 500-footer, at minimum. My dumb little brain has a hard time understanding how this is where a 457-foot homer lands.

This is where Aaron Judge's home run landed. Look how far away home plate looks. pic.twitter.com/JhROXzje9f — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) August 17, 2017

The infielders look like ants!

Judge, of course, didn’t see where his bomb landed because he put his down and trotted around the baseball. That’s Playing The Game The Right Way™.