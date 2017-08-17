Nick Saban Goes On Rant After Being Asked Routine Question About Alabama Football Player

Nick Saban went on a minute-long rant on Wednesday after he was asked a routine question about redshirt junior Christian Miller. Going into last season Miller was deemed “promising” before making 16 tackles in nine games. Maybe that’s why Saban started complaining about the media making predictions and wondering “why we even play.”

This is the most Nick Saban rant of all time. Mid-season form. pic.twitter.com/v6WJjlVeG0 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) August 17, 2017

“Sometimes I wonder why do we play? I mean, why do we even have practice? Because you guys got all these conclusions already drawn about who’s what, how good they are, what they can do. I mean, so why would you ask me? That’s puzzling to me. Why would you ask me?”

There is nothing a football coach hates more than being asked a question. It is just so annoying. They have coaching to do. Their job is not to give opinions or share information. It is to shape young men and promote Coca-Cola and AT&T.