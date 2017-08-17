Rutgers Installing Jacuzzi Atop Student Section for Washington Game and What Could Go Wrong

It’s that time of the year when the state of New Jersey starts getting very amped for the return of Rutgers football. Last year the Scarlet Knights were only able to put two victories on the board but hope springs eternal — even with a very difficult season opener against No. 7 Washington looming.

Rutgers fans and — really — the people watching at home can rest easy in the comfort that should the Huskies turn the game into a blowout, there will still be plenty of entertainment. As part of a Jersey Shore theme, the university will “install a temporary pool or Jacuzzi atop the student section.”

What could possibly go wrong when a bunch of rowdy college kids with plenty of downtime before an 8 p.m. kickoff are given a place to splash around in? If FS1 doesn’t have a multiple cameras trained on this area to capture all the action and debauchery from different angles, it will be an enormous dereliction of duty.

