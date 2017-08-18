Chris Long Put His Arm Around Malcolm Jenkins During the National Anthem

Chris Long put his arm around Philadelphia Eagles teammate Malcolm Jenkins during the National Anthem on Thursday night. Jenkins raised his fist in protest as he has since the second game of last season. Long will not be the first white player to sit or kneel during the National Anthem, but he is the first to do… anything.

“I just told Malcolm, ‘I’m here for you,’” Long said afterward. “I think it’s a good time for people that look like me to be here for people that are fighting for equality.”

Said Jenkins: “This is a moment in time where he feels the need to kind of take that step and lead, and I appreciate that.”