Kawhi Leonard Had to Travel All the Way to China to Find a Worthy Opponent - Himself

Kawhi Leonard is in Beijing learning how to eat, pray and love. As you can see in this picture, his prayers for a worthy opponent have been answered. That opponent is a picture of himself performing a crossover way too fundamentally un-sound for Kawhi to ever actually attempt in a basketball game. But look how happy it has made him.

Kawhi vs Kawhi in Beijing | stay tuned for more from Kawhi's first trip to China! A post shared by San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

This is like that scene in the Wolverine movie “Logan” where Wolverine shows up to kill Wolverine, but Wolverine can’t kill Wolverine so Wolverine and Wolverine meet later in the movie and battle again and I think (spoiler alert) both the Wolverines die and there are no more Wolverines except for the little Wolverine. Anyway, they look pretty serious in these scenes but I think that Wolverine fighting Wolverine is the only thing that makes either Wolverine truly happy. Same for Kawhi Leonard. Also, Patty Mills is little Wolverine.