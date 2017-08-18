LeBron James and Bob Kraft Will Attend Mayweather - McGregor

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will face off in the biggest, most unlikely boxing match of all-time a week from Saturday. The payday will be huge and the guest list will be long and distinguished like Mayweather’s 49-0 resume. Among those celebrities TMZ has confirmed will be in attendance next weekend are LeBron James and New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft.

Tom Brady wasn’t on TMZ’s list, but its safe to say he’ll be there along with a teammate or two. Brady and Kraft were among the many celebrities to attend the previous biggest boxing match ever – Mayweather – Pacquiao.

As for LeBron, whoever he attends with will be used by the media to push whatever narrative they want about where he’ll play in 2018. This would also be a great opportunity for Kyrie Irving to assert his independence and focal point-worthy-ness by getting better seats than LeBron.

Finally, the biggest name not on the list is Donald Trump. When he decided to run for president he couldn’t have possibly foreseen Mayweather – McGregor actually happening or he never would have done it. Missing the biggest social sporting event of all-time must be killing him. Especially since he has all the resources in the world available to him to make his attendance actually happen.