PM Sports Roundup: Kevin Durant vs. Britt McHenry; Boogie Cousins vs. Confederate Statues

The PM Sports Roundup, where the only statue we want to remember is named Rob Johnson.

Kevin Durant treats Britt McHenry like a tow truck lot operator:

boo hoo. Sad story…..keep tellin me more 😴 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 18, 2017

DeMarcus Cousins versus Clay Travis, Round 2? Boogie says tear down all confederate statues.

Send your gift baskets to the lovely couple: The Player’s Tribune announces the birth of Hannah and Derek Jeter’s daughter.

Tampa teams come together to tear down statues: The Bucs, Lightning and Rays have all come up with something they can agree on–having confederate statues in their city sucks, and they are making donations to remove them.

Rob Gronkowski Also Willing to Donate Money to Change History: You can probably guess what the number is.

Bad QB on Bad QB Crime: Chris Simms says Blake Bortles was not put on this earth to throw a football. It’s an expert opinion.

Tweet of the Day:

In Miami to see Notre Dame roll over Alabama! Shake down the thunder!!! BreitbartSports — Stephen K. Bannon (@StephenBannon) January 7, 2013

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead: Jenna Wolfe is going to FS1 to host the new Cris Carter/Nick Wright show; NFL Over/Under Picks; Who is on the Mount Rushmore of Around the Horn Panelists?; McKayla Maroney

Around the Rest of the Sports Internet: James Franklin is now the 4th-highest paid coach in college football … Hugh Freeze’s phone records are going to continue to be a problem for Ole Miss… Patriots DE Derek Rivers has torn his ACL … a reminder not to make a “donkey dick” reference as your story placeholder while you await edits.