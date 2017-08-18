Roundup: Terror Attacks in Spain; Lion King Shocker; Skunk in the Outfield

This meeting with Julian Assange seems above board … Terror attacks in Spain kill 14, injure over 100 … Mufasa and Scar weren’t brothers in The Lion King … What do the Angry White Boys want out of all this … Lost ring shows up 13 years later on a misshapen carrot … High school pitcher throws 97 at White Sox game … IKEA crawfish party is a hard pass … Mic is pivoting to video, laying off 25 … Luis Suarez out for a month … Giancarlo Stanton could be traded during the offseason … Duke is getting the hype, but don’t sleep on Arizona hoops … A total eclipse of the heart … Fenway photographer took one for the team … Ryan Leaf joining SiriusXM … Sticking to sports is a relic of the past … GoT’s Bronn on borrowed time … Constipated gorilla finally getting some relief … No one wants to host the Daily Stormer for some reason … Alex Smith can’t believe Colin Kaepernick is still a free agent … White nationalists are getting genetic tests and aren’t liking the results … Philly high school rallies around high school basketball star who was shot … When women played baseball … Stephen Curry’s house for sale … Kristin Cavallari.

Wholeheartedly agree that the line between news and opinion needs to be bolder to improve media literacy. [Poynter]

Justin Verlander is sick of losing and as a Tigers fan I totally get that. At least he can go to a new team and fix that problem. [USA Today]

When you study General Pershing’s tactics, here’s what your realize. [Newsweek]

Get amped for the 2021 NFL work stoppage. [Pro Football Talk]

Tom Benson’s memory is fuzzy, but his resolve is strong. [The Advocate]

Behind one of the greatest and creative trick play in baseball history. [ESPN]

This bird loves to rock.

It's hard to stay positive sometimes, so here's a bird realizing a love of drumming pic.twitter.com/DplQ4uZAPf — Kyle Hill (@Sci_Phile) August 15, 2017

Tom Brady, making a kid’s day.

Watch Tom Brady take time after practice to meet an 11-year-old cancer patient. "You're gonna get through it" 🙏 (📹 @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/pBi5rV05eD — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) August 17, 2017

Sheetcaking is the new fad, per Tina Fey.