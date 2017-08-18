VIDEO: Golfer Pulls Off Backflip Over Ball in Awesome Trick Shot

There are plenty of golf trick shot videos online, but this is the first time I’ve seen one like this. Alec Barlow does some cool things with a club and ball, and in the video below he pulls off a backflip while over his ball as it bounces between two bricks and then somehow manages to hit it.

I imagine this took one than attempt to pull off, but how many back flips can a person do while trying to film a golf trick shot.

Here’s more from Alec.