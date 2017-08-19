Blair Walsh Gets Ultimate Revenge By Making Preseason Field Goals, Taunts Vikings

Blair Walsh spent the first four and a half years of his career kicking for the Minnesota Vikings. He struggled last season, missing four field goals and four extra points during the 2016 season and was released mid-season. Now he’s the kicker for the Seattle Seahawks. On Friday he met his old team and made two field goals. After one he pointed at his former team’s bench.

Blair Walsh hits FG, points at Vikings sideline & shakes his head pic.twitter.com/JJj9S3hcnH — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) August 19, 2017

After the game Walsh said that he was being taunted by his former teammates. Via ESPN:

“I simply was just responding to getting taunted,” Walsh said. “I didn’t say anything. When you’ve got guys who were your teammates for five years yelling at you when you’re trying to kick, it’s just odd. And I hope they were in jest. And I hope they didn’t mean it because I didn’t mean anything with mine, but it was definitely not out of nowhere.”

My question would be – don’t all kickers get taunted during kicks? Were they reminding him of the time he missed a game-winner against Seattle in the 2016 NFC Wild Card round? Whatever was said, Walsh got his revenge. During a preseason game. If Walsh meets the Vikings again this season, it will be in the playoffs.