Byron Buxton Circled the Bases in 13.85 Seconds, Is Fast as Lightning

Minnesota Twins centerfielder Byron Buxton’s immense physical skills have led to some undue pressure and expectations. He hasn’t quite lived up to his potential but is capable at any time of showing just how excited the Twins should be to have this guy at their disposal.

Buxton motored around the bases in 13.85 seconds on an inside-the-park home run Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s the fastest home-to-home of the StatCast (2015-present) era. Buxton held the previous record. There are tons of Major Leaguers who couldn’t get to third base in this amount of time. There are some sports bloggers who couldn’t reach second.