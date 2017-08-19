Cody Bellinger dating an attractive pre-law student. Dodgers Rookie Cody Bellinger Dating University of Texas Pre-Law Student | The Big Lead
Dodgers Rookie Cody Bellinger Dating University of Texas Pre-Law Student

Dodgers Rookie Cody Bellinger Dating University of Texas Pre-Law Student

Dodgers Rookie Cody Bellinger Dating University of Texas Pre-Law Student

Cody Bellinger is dating Melyssa Perez, a University of Texas pre-law student, according to TMZ. The Los Angeles Dodgers rookie brought Perez on the field after another win earlier this week. This was a rather quick change of heart for Perez who posted a picture to Instagram a month ago wearing an Angels hat. Bellinger is second in the NL with 34 home runs.

Everyone knows I have terrible eyesight, so dugout seats are a must 😉⚾️⚾️

A post shared by Melyssa Perez (@melyssaperezzz) on

Y'all might've gotten more touchdowns but we'll get more job offers 😉 #UniversityOfTexas

A post shared by Melyssa Perez (@melyssaperezzz) on

