Dodgers Rookie Cody Bellinger Dating University of Texas Pre-Law Student

Cody Bellinger is dating Melyssa Perez, a University of Texas pre-law student, according to TMZ. The Los Angeles Dodgers rookie brought Perez on the field after another win earlier this week. This was a rather quick change of heart for Perez who posted a picture to Instagram a month ago wearing an Angels hat. Bellinger is second in the NL with 34 home runs.
