Minnesota Lynx Set WNBA Record With 37-0 Run, 59-Point Blowout Win

The Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever on Friday night, 111-52. The 59-point margin of victory was the largest in WNBA history. The previous mark was 46, set way back in 2010. This was an otherworldly poor performance by the Fever even considering this was a match-up between the team with the best record in the WNBA (22-5) and the second-worst record (9-20).

Jazmon Gwathmey made two free throws for Indiana with 4:54 remaining in the 1st quarter to make the score 22-9 in favor of the Lynx. The Lynx then went on a 37-0 run that lasted until Natalie Achonwa made a jumper with 3:45 remaining in the 2nd quarter. Here’s what the chaos in between looked like.

The Lynx also added 10-0 and 7-0 runs in the 4th quarter to help set the record.