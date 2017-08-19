NCAAF USA Today Sports

Ohio State Recruit Embarrasses Regular Human Defender With Devastating Stiff Arm

Ohio State Recruit Embarrasses Regular Human Defender With Devastating Stiff Arm

NCAAF

Ohio State Recruit Embarrasses Regular Human Defender With Devastating Stiff Arm

Josh Proctor, safety, Class of 2018, is an Ohio State Buckeyes commit. Like most bigtime college football recruits, he plays both sides of the ball in high school. Here he is in a scrimmage embarrassing some poor kid who was unlucky enough to run him down on an angle and get a stiff-arm to the face as thanks for his hustle.

, , , , High School Sports, NCAAF

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home