VIDEO: Four Kansas Football Walk-Ons Surprised with Scholarship at Royals Game

These four @KU_Football players found out tonight they've received scholarships and their reaction is priceless. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EWcRoUxHOq — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 19, 2017

There are few hard and universal rules in this world. One of them is to never propose at a sporting event. But if you’re a college football coach and want to flash a message announcing four of your hardworking walk-ons have been rewarded with scholarships, that’s fine and something we can all get behind.

Kansas’ Dave Beaty did just that at Friday night’s Royals game where Reese Randall, Cole Moos, Beau Lawrence and Mazin Aql were surprised. The Jayhawks rebounded from a winless 2015 campaign to win twice last year, including a victory over Texas.