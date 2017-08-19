MLB USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Four Kansas Football Walk-Ons Surprised with Scholarship at Royals Game

VIDEO: Four Kansas Football Walk-Ons Surprised with Scholarship at Royals Game

There are few hard and universal rules in this world. One of them is to never propose at a sporting event. But if you’re a college football coach and want to flash a message announcing four of your hardworking walk-ons have been rewarded with scholarships, that’s fine and something we can all get behind.

Kansas’ Dave Beaty did just that at Friday night’s Royals game where Reese Randall, Cole Moos, Beau Lawrence and Mazin Aql were surprised. The Jayhawks rebounded from a winless 2015 campaign to win twice last year, including a victory over Texas.

