Fantasy Football 2017 RB Rankings

Last week, we rolled out the Fantasy Football QB Rankings, and now we turn to the Running Backs.

These rankings were put together after compiling team projections and looking at depth chart and preseason battles and our best guess at most likely usage. The rankings are compiled for a PPR scoring system, and I’ll load some statistical projections in a future post. However, these rankings don’t just follow the point estimates. The pure PPR guys (like Duke Johnson and Theo Riddick and Darren Sproles) are ranked lower than they would otherwise fall. Meanwhile, other guys are ranked higher, because if you go by expected wins and weekly rankings, they would surge if they were starting due to injury. Tevin Coleman and Derrick Henry are good examples of this. If Freeman or Murray were hurt for a week, they would likely be top 5 starts, and that has great value.

Similarly, the suspensions for Ezekiel Elliott and Doug Martin are priced into the rankings.

#1 Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh

#2 David Johnson, Arizona

#3 Melvin Gordon, San Diego

#4 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo

#5 Jordan Howard, Chicago

#6 Devonta Freeman, Atlanta

#7 Jay Ajayi, Miami

#8 DeMarco Murray, Tennessee

#9 Todd Gurley, LA Rams

#10 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas

#11 Lamar Miller, Houston

#12 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville

#13 Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland

#14 Ty Montgomery, Green Bay

#15 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

#16 Dalvin Cook, Minnesota

#17 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati

#18 Spencer Ware, Kansas City

#19 Marshawn Lynch, Oakland

#20 Ameer Abdullah, Detroit

#21 Carlos Hyde, San Francisco

#22 Mark Ingram, New Orleans

#23 C.J. Anderson, Denver

#24 Adrian Peterson, New Orleans

#25 Bilal Powell, NY Jets