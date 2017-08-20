Football Coaches Are Having a Contest to Prove Which One is Least Interested in the Eclipse

If there’s one thing you can count on in this world, it’s football coaches refusing to give credence to any event not involving their football team. If there’s another thing you can rely on, it’s their ability to brag about how hard they are working and how singular their focus remains.

So it’s not surprising that several aren’t all-in on Monday’s solar eclipse.

Alabama’s Nick Saban has no interest.

“I watch the Weather Channel every day,” he said. “They’re already saying what it’s going to look like in every city in America. So what’s going to be significant? Watch the Weather Channel, and you’ll see what it’s going to be like in Portland, Oregon.”

Pretty impressive indifference. Saban has seen what it’s going to look like on television so why would he waste time looking at it with his own eyes? One wonders if he holds the same beliefs when it comes to dinner menus with pictures of the entrées.

Not to be outdone, South Carolina’s Will Muschamp didn’t even know an eclipse was happening because he’s “not very good” with that stuff.

On the eve of the #SolarEclipse, here's a clip from when Gamecocks head @CoachWMuschamp was asked about the eclipse

cc: @PFTCommenter pic.twitter.com/17w2taTxog — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) August 20, 2017

John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens was nonplussed when informed it was only going to be 80 percent of an eclipse. His team, like all others, is chasing perfection and will be in meetings at the time.

Coach Harbaugh is not impressed by an 80 percent eclipse.

😎😂 pic.twitter.com/jhKmuHRbnX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 20, 2017

What’s clear is that someone needs to get Bill Belichick’s thoughts before the big event. He and he alone can offer up the definitive dismissal of the non-event. He may even ban the offending media member for having the gall to bring it up.

Think about this as you’re enjoying the majesty of our universe tomorrow. While you’re getting soft marveling at the perfect alignment of Earth, moon and sun, large football men are focusing on football because their football coaches love football.

What may be a once-in-a-lifetime moment for you is nothing to them.