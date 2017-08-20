Peter Vecsey Reports The Pacers Have Filed Tampering Charges Against The Lakers Over Paul George

The Indiana Pacers have filed charges accusing the Lakers of tampering with Paul George, longtime NBA writer Peter Vecsey reported Saturday.

The NBA has hired an independent investigator to look into it, and at this point it’s not known how, exactly, the Lakers are said to have tampered with George, who would up being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, this Magic Johnson interview seems notable.

Pacers file charges against Lakers for tampering with Paul George, per @PeterVecsey1: https://t.co/0hP1g7DnIm Remember Magic's "wink wink?" pic.twitter.com/Y4mtAvgcK1 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 20, 2017

Tampering is difficult to prove, but teams are penalized for it every now and then, the most recent instance being in 2013, when the Hawks, Rockets and Kings were all fined for tampering.

George was traded to Oklahoma City on July 6.