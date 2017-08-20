The Chargers Had Pathetic Attendance Again At StubHub Center

The San Diego Los Angeles Chargers played their second game in the “Fight For LA” on Sunday night, as they hosted the New Orleans Saints. And, for the second week in a row, the Chargers failed to pack their tiny soccer stadium home.

Attendance for the game was officially 21,197 in a venue that holds 27,000. Now remember, that’s the number of tickets sold, not the number of fans who went through the turnstiles. It’s clear nowhere near 21,000 people were in attendance.

In Week 1 the Chargers were able to lure just 21,054 fans to StubHub Center, and this week they “officially” got 143 more. Take a look at some crowd shots:

Wasnt sure if there would be less people than the 21, 054 that showed up for Chargers Carson debut, but yes. pic.twitter.com/xhPViLY2qs — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) August 21, 2017

Scene at start of preseason game 2 (#Chargers vs #Saints). People still milling in: pic.twitter.com/brKnSHw07n — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) August 21, 2017

Granted, those are early-game shots, but the following two are well into the first quarter:

@Judson1360 over 8 minutes left in the first. This is the "home" sideline. pic.twitter.com/yMVqrItSqL — Peter Dowling (@seb_835d) August 21, 2017

Update: 1:04 left in the half. Still empty. pic.twitter.com/FyCz5wnhQ8 — Peter Dowling (@seb_835d) August 21, 2017

So can we finally admit moving the Chargers to Los Angeles will be a complete and utter disaster? No, not yet? We’re going to let their attendance embarrass the league more and more every week? OK, sounds good.

See you guys on September 19 when they host the Miami Dolphins and more people come dressed as empty seats. Until then, I hope Dean Spanos has fun defending his idiotic move that will absolutely fail.