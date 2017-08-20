VIDEO: Jack Regenye Made an Insane and Controversial Catch at the Junior League World Series

Jack Regenye plays for Kennett-Unionville. Greatest catch I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/y30uxnPChI — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerr247) August 20, 2017

Jack Regenye of Kennett-Unionville (Pa.) made one of the most impressive catches you’ll ever see — on any level — during Junior League World Series action today.

The centerfielder went back on a blast near the fence and performed a Superman-like dive over the wall while maintaining control.

@SportsCenter junior league world series best catch ever made pic.twitter.com/WcQFXJ4yV4 — shum bump (@shumb203) August 20, 2017

Umpires initially ruled it a catch, then reversed the call to a home run before reversing it yet again to an out. And thank God justice was served. In addition to being the proper call, it would have been a shame if this superhuman effort was somehow diminished.