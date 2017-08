Stud Indians reliever Andrew Miller left tonight’s game against the Red Sox, in the middle of the seventh inning, after throwing just seven pitches. No reason has been given yet, but it seems ominous:

Andrew Miller just walked off the mound and down the dugout steps in the middle of an inning. Not good. #Indians — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) August 22, 2017

Andrew Miller threw seven pitches, all fastballs. MPH: 90, 90, 88, 90, 91, 91, 92. His average FB this season? 95 mph. Yeah, he's not right — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) August 22, 2017

Miller had been on the DL with a knee injury this month.

Hopefully this is not an issue that would sideline him for the remainder of the season.