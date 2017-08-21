Floyd Mayweather Went "Insane, Nuclear" When Justin Bieber Unfollowed Him on Instagram

Floyd Mayweather will fight Conor McGregor on Saturday. You would think his opponent would be the most pressing concern in his life on the eve of making a quarter-of-a-billion-dollars, but a deteriorating friendship with Justin Bieber is also pretty big right now. So if you were looking for a possible distraction that might make a McGregor bet less dumb, here it is.

According to TMZ, Bieber unfollowed Mayweather on Instagram as part of a “resetting of boundaries” in the wake of some counselling at his church. This in turn caused Mayweather to go “insane, nuclear” and become “screaming incensed.” That’s a man who takes his social media very seriously.

The two have been friends for at least five years as Bieber was in the ring with Floyd when he took on Miguel Cotto on 2012 and was a fixture of his walk-outs for the past few years. In 2014 they hung out with Johnny Manziel and Floyd said Bieber could be a professional boxer.

Having said that… Floyd Mayweather is 40-years old and Bieber is 23. It’s kind of weird, but they’re celebrities so it also makes perfect sense. Even if you don’t understand their friendship, pass along your condolences to Floyd if you see him this week. Poor guy is down to 16.4 million followers. Hopefully he’s still close with the Burger King.

Justin has been nothing but kind to me, my daughters and sons over the years. We all make mistakes when we are young, it’s part of growing up. I am proud of what he’s doing as a 20 year old musician and business man. #TMT www.TheMoneyTeam.com A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jun 1, 2014 at 7:09pm PDT