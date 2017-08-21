Roundup: 1st Coast-to-Coast Solar Eclipse in 99 Years; Chuck E. Cheese is Breaking Up the Band & RIP Jerry Lewis

Lexy Panterra, a dancer … the Economist, coming hard: “Donald Trump has no grasp of what it means to be president” … if I stumble on ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ on cable, of course I’m watching … “Male Stripper Stabbed Man in Both Eyes in Key West” … 19-year olds sit around on their phones, and the activity levels on their bodies are comparable to 60-year olds … a former teenage model is rising the ladder in Trump’s White House … “On morning of murder trial, family who witnessed shooting were killed” … not smart to be in a crowd in a parking lot where a car is doing donuts … “Think it’s hard for the white working class in rural America? Try being a person of color” … Chuck E. Cheese is breaking up the band …

Very strong look at college sports through the eyes of a golfer who played at the University of Washington. I cringe at “White Privilege” in the headline, but it’s a good story. [Salon]

“He lost an arm and ran for help. Now he’s running to help other challenged athletes.” [Idaho Statesman]

Not sure I agree with this WNBA vs the NFL column. Why are NFL owners “terrified” of protests? Navel-gazing stuff. [Indy Star]

August isn’t over and the San Francisco Giants have been eliminated from the NL West. [Mercury News]

There’s only one company in the United States still making baseball gloves. [Star Telegram]

Anquan Boldin is retiring instead of playing this season for the going-nowhere Buffalo Bills. [Buffalo News]

Enjoyed Joe Jackson’s career at Memphis. Thought he could make money for a decade overseas. But at 25, he’s been arrested, and it looks like jail time. [Commercial Appeal]

Just an absurd goal here from Neymar.

San Diego is the most honest city in America.

RIP Jerry Lewis.