Tiger Woods Threatens Legal Action Over Nude Photo Leaked Online: Reports

Tiger Woods has threatened legal action against a website that may have posted a nude photo of him, according to reports by the Hollywood Reporter and TMZ. A nude image of a man was leaked Monday afternoon along with multiple images of his former girlfriend, Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn.

The image of the man shows him from the neck down. A call to the office of Woods’ lawyer was not returned.

Vonn and Woods met at a charity event in 2012 and began dating in March 2013, before splitting up in May 2015. Vonn is currently dating former Los Angeles Rams coach Kenan Smith, while Woods recently claimed he was no longer dating Kristin Smith.

