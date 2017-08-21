Tom Herman Is Rebuilding The Program On Top Of His Scalp

Tom Herman is charged with rebuilding the football program at Texas. And while it’s difficult to to say yet how that’s going, some alert fans have noticed another rebuilding project of Herman’s that is showing strong early returns.

Lots of things happening this year, but can anyone explain what the hell would cause this in only 9 months pic.twitter.com/x1MEUmOV0K — Telco (@TelcoAg) August 18, 2017

This is something people have been remarking upon on Twitter since as early as last fall, when Herman was the coach at Houston.

Did Tom Herman get hair plugs? — Eric Murtaugh (@EMMurtaugh) September 3, 2016

This is a man who is photographed hundreds of times a week, which means this sort of a change to his appearance will not go unnoticed. But it’s not just Herman’s hair that has people’s attention. Actually, more people seem to have realized that Herman is some kind of a shape-shifter.

I swear Tom Herman looks different in every single picture of him https://t.co/BjEq430dzC — Chris Carlisi (@Chris_Carlisi) January 5, 2017

Once again, Tom Herman looks like a completely different person with glasses on. pic.twitter.com/I09lcDZb6E — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) January 5, 2017

Hopefully during all this Tom Herman stuff, we can find out why he looks different in every single picture. pic.twitter.com/3TjfbaWbZk — Bennett Hipp (@BennettHipp) November 25, 2016

What’s going on here? We don’t know, but rest assured we will not rest until we get to the bottom of this.