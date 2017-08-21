Video: Big Cass Might Have Sustained a Legit Leg Injury at WWE Raw

Big Cass was wrestling against his former tag-team partner Enzo Amore for what felt like the 45th week in a row this evening. The stipulation of the match was that it was a Brooklyn street fight. With Cass in general control of the bout, he went after Enzo on the ropes. Enzo dodged, and Cass came down pretty awkwardly. He was unable to continue the match and Enzo was declared the winner.

With WWE, there’s always the possibility that Cass was “selling” this injury as part of the storyline. If that’s the case, he deserves an A for the performance.