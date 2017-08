Mannn yall trippin , where the eclipse at? Me n @bradwing9 can't find it no where!πŸ˜‚ A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

New York GiantsΒ wide receiver Odell Beckham did not heed the experts’ advice and instead stared intently at this afternoon’s solar eclipse. He documented his experience on social media. His ill-advised viewing was augmented by a few solid verbal points yet questionable overall. At the end he got in a pithy one-liner about all the haters out there.

'Even after looking at the eclipse, I still can see all these haters' – OBJ πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/3sbWdpDbEx — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 21, 2017

What an interesting guy.

That sound you hear is Giants fans holding their breath in the hopes all the ophthalmologists are wrong and staring at the sun is good thing.