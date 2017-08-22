Brian Windhorst Chose His Marriage Over Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas Trade Analysis

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, as always, had his finger on the pulse of the Cleveland Cavaliers and reported they were on the verge of a blockbuster deal with the Boston Celtics.

Cavs and Celtics on verge of a deal: Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and 2018 Nets pick unprotected, sources say — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) August 22, 2017

Classic Windy. The man hustles. But even he has his limits, as became clear in his next tweet.

I'm in Rome, it's 1:30 a.m. and my wife may be considering divorce. I leave analysis of Cavs-Celtics trade to my able colleagues. Good night — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) August 22, 2017

Man, you see, must be guided by virtue. Or, at the very least, cliches. And two seem applicable here:

Discretion is the better part of valor — there’s not much valor in ruining a romantic vacation by dissecting potential PER and predicting something as unpredictable as team chemistry. When in Rome, do as the Romans do — and if there’s one thing they don’t do, it’s fret over the Eastern Conference of the NBA.

As someone who once watched an illegal feed of a Notre Dame-Michigan State football game in a dark hotel bathroom at 3:30 a.m. Rome time during a honeymoon, I feel confident saying Windhorst will not regret his choice.