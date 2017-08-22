Brian Windhorst Chose His Marriage Over Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas Trade Analysis

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, as always, had his finger on the pulse of the Cleveland Cavaliers and reported they were on the verge of a blockbuster deal with the Boston Celtics.
Classic Windy. The man hustles. But even he has his limits, as became clear in his next tweet.
Man, you see, must be guided by virtue. Or, at the very least, cliches. And two seem applicable here:
- Discretion is the better part of valor — there’s not much valor in ruining a romantic vacation by dissecting potential PER and predicting something as unpredictable as team chemistry.
- When in Rome, do as the Romans do — and if there’s one thing they don’t do, it’s fret over the Eastern Conference of the NBA.
As someone who once watched an illegal feed of a Notre Dame-Michigan State football game in a dark hotel bathroom at 3:30 a.m. Rome time during a honeymoon, I feel confident saying Windhorst will not regret his choice.
