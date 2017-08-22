ESPN Report Makes Floyd Mayweather's Gambling Sound Less Cool and Exciting Than He Portrays It

Floyd Mayweather said last week that he planned to bet on himself in his fight against Conor McGregor. Today ESPN published a story about Mayweather’s famous love of gambling. The story revealed a few things, including the fact that Mayweather never actually bets on himself, despite legend. Via ESPN:

It’s long been rumored that Mayweather bets on himself, either directly or through members of his entourage. UFC president Dana White told reporters in 2013 that Mayweather bets on himself, but some folks in Las Vegas aren’t buying it. “He’s never bet on himself,” a source with direct knowledge of Mayweather’s betting history told ESPN. “He’s very superstitious and that’s the one thing he doesn’t bet on, his own fights, ever. His friends and crew bet small on him, but he has never done it.”

Besides, as I pointed out previously, it’s hardly worth the trouble financially.

While apparently legal, betting on himself doesn’t make much financial sense for Mayweather. As of Tuesday morning, he was around a -400 to -500 favorite to beat McGregor at sportsbooks around the world. At the best odds, Mayweather would need to bet $4 million just to win $1 million. ESPN business reporter Darren Rovell estimates Mayweather is in line to make $220 million on the fight. “The guy’s got $200 million he’s trying to make on this fight,” Chris Andrews, a veteran Las Vegas sportsbook director, now at the South Point casino, said. “What’s an extra $150,000, $200,000 to him?”

That makes sense. Though it would be a betting slip he could actually post on social media which might mean something to Mayweather.

Competing bookmakers have courted Mayweather’s action, which may be the most-telling detail about his level of success. “They’re lucky to have him,” one Las Vegas bookmaker quipped with a chuckle. Mayweather has been known to chase losing wagers by doubling up the size of his bets on later games and regularly gravitates to popular public favorites.

Mayweather reportedly loved betting the LeBron James Heat and Westbrook / Durant Thunder. Who didn’t? It seems the only big favorite that Floyd Mayweather never bet on was himself. He must really love to gamble.