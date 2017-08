Ezekiel Elliott, with a day off from Cowboys camp to unwind, spent Sunday afternoon boat hopping on Lake Lewisville, 20 miles out of Dallas. TMZ has several photos of the excursion:

Ezekiel Elliott: Boat Party with Bikini Chicks On Cowboys' Day Off https://t.co/POSeRkhDGg — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 22, 2017

Elliott’s appeal hearing for his six-game suspension is on August 29th. TMZ said its sources did not see him drinking alcohol that day, but editorialized that it’s “almost like Zeke’s sending a message that he refuses to lay low.”