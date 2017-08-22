Vegas Sportsbooks Are Exposed Like Never Before, Will Be Decimated if Conor McGregor Beats Floyd Mayweather

Two things jump out to me about the Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather fight: Every media member on the planet is picking Mayweather to steamroll McGregor; Las Vegas sports books are going to suffer their worst loss ever if McGregor pulls the upset.

First, on the media: How many media members have said McGregor won’t hit him? Won’t land a punch! A 29-year old in the prime of his career isn’t going to connect with a punch against a 40-year old who hasn’t fought in nearly two years? A boxing legend, coming out of retirement, egotistical enough to fight with lighter gloves, is in line for a $100 million payday fighting against a former plumber with nothing to lose?

Now, onto the gambling, from ESPN:

“This is like hanging -3 on the Super Bowl and seeing the line move to -8,” Jay Rood, vice president of MGM Resorts race and sports, told ESPN, revealing his company’s current ticket ratio of 25-1. Last month it was 50-1. “This could be the worst loss in the history of MGM Resorts.”

A flood of Mayweather big money should help balance things this weekend.

The public/squares have had a great gambling run in 2017. The NFL playoffs were completely lopsided, with favorites rolling. Same deal in the NBA playoffs, where the public cleaned up. But now, the public has shifted to the underdog.

Somebody’s going to get slaughtered. Put me down for McGregor with an early-round upset on a haymaker, or Mayweather by decision.