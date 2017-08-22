Jon Jones Tested Positive for an Anabolic Steroid, Stripped of Title

Jon Jones tested positive for the anabolic steroid Turinabol, according to TMZ. Jones defeated Daniel Cormier for the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 214 on July 29th.

Per TMZ, the title will return to Cormier, and Jones faces a suspension that could last four years. Jones previously violated UFC’s anti-doping policy last year before UFC 200, when he tested positive for clomiphene and letrozole, and blamed the violation on a sexual enhancement violation.

It goes without saying that this is a bombshell, and a major blow to UFC given that Jones is one of their biggest stars.