Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas Trade Discussions Are "Serious" and "Nearing Completion"

Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas, a trade we mentioned on this site last month, is a trade that could happen here shortly, according to the two top NBA news breakers.
The names in the trade haven’t fully been released, but the deal centers around the two all-star point guards, and obviously the Celtics would have to toss in other contracts.
Shams of the Vertical came in at 5:59 EST Tuesday:
Followed by Woj at 6:16
This is really the only trade that makes sense for the Cavs. They get the point guard that can still help get them to the Finals – Thomas – while not taking on a terrible salary. Thomas is in the final year of his deal, and he’ll be looking for a monster deal next offseason.
They could also pick up a future 1st round pick as well as a wing defender such as Jae Crowder.
Boston gets a dynamic scorer who is younger than Thomas, better defensively (not by much, but he’s an upgrade) and a clutch performer who delivered in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.
The Celtics potential starting lineup is downright terrifying, and probably could win 60+ games:
PG – Kyrie Irving/Terry Rozier
SG – Jaylen Brown/Marcus Smart
SF – Gordon Hayward/Semi Ojeleye
PF – Marcus Morris/Jayson Tatum
C – Al Horford/Ante Zizic
That would be three new starters, so there could be some hiccups early, but it’s the best 1-9 in the East, for sure.
