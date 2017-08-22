Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas Trade Discussions Are "Serious" and "Nearing Completion"

Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas, a trade we mentioned on this site last month, is a trade that could happen here shortly, according to the two top NBA news breakers.

The names in the trade haven’t fully been released, but the deal centers around the two all-star point guards, and obviously the Celtics would have to toss in other contracts.

Shams of the Vertical came in at 5:59 EST Tuesday:

Cleveland and Boston engaged in active trade discussions centered on Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 22, 2017

Followed by Woj at 6:16

Cleveland and Boston have moved into serious talks on a trade centered on All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 22, 2017

This is really the only trade that makes sense for the Cavs. They get the point guard that can still help get them to the Finals – Thomas – while not taking on a terrible salary. Thomas is in the final year of his deal, and he’ll be looking for a monster deal next offseason.

They could also pick up a future 1st round pick as well as a wing defender such as Jae Crowder.

Boston gets a dynamic scorer who is younger than Thomas, better defensively (not by much, but he’s an upgrade) and a clutch performer who delivered in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

The Celtics potential starting lineup is downright terrifying, and probably could win 60+ games:

PG – Kyrie Irving/Terry Rozier

SG – Jaylen Brown/Marcus Smart

SF – Gordon Hayward/Semi Ojeleye

PF – Marcus Morris/Jayson Tatum

C – Al Horford/Ante Zizic

That would be three new starters, so there could be some hiccups early, but it’s the best 1-9 in the East, for sure.