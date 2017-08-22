Michigan Senate Candidate Kid Rock: "F--- Colin Kaepernick"

Kid Rock headlined the Iowa State Fair over the weekend, making a record $600,000 for a 100-minute set. According to reports , Rock kept the show politics free except for selling Kid Rock For Senate t-shirts and taking a break from the song “Born Free” to talk about some current events. Via the Des Moines Register:

“Football’s about ready to start,” he said. “You know what? (expletive) Colin Kaepernick.”

Kid Rock also closed the show by saying he was watching the eclipse the next day so, yeah, he’s hung around a water cooler recently. It’s good that Rock is willing to stand up to anyone who refuses to treat the American flag with anything less than the utmost respect. Especially in an NFL stadium.

He shared a similar sentiment a year ago in Boston. Again, during the song Born Free, which must be a much more ironic song than people might assume.