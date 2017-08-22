PM Roundup: Former USC Kicker Appeals Expulsion; George Foreman Rips Colin Kaepernick and Kevin Durant

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, where we’ve already blown our 2017 golf budget.

Former USC Kicker Matt Boermeester is appealing his expulsion: USC filed a response showing his girlfriend’s statements and responses, which contradict her recent claims that nothing happened, via LA Times. It includes claims by the school that she told others she “often had bruises on her legs or arms from Petitioner because he would hit or grab her tightly when he was angry,” and that Boermeester “had torn her down so she felt dependent on him.”

George Foreman grills Colin Kaepernick and Kevin Durant: “They haven’t been brought up by people who were patriotic.” [Medium]

Donald Trump is racking up the cart fees for the Secret Service: USA Today reported that the Secret Service was going broke and running out of money to pay agents because of frequent trips and the number of Trump family members who travel. The Secret Service has also paid $60,000 in cart fees to accompany Trump.

Preseason player Twitter beef: Bryce Treggs and Damarious Randall got into it on Twitter after Treggs got fined for hit on Randall in week 1.

Turkish Tweet of the Day: When you get on your phone at work and lose track of where you are–

Türkiye Kupası'nda sıradan bir gün: Emniyet amiri sahada telefonla konuşarak dolaşıyor. pic.twitter.com/QsStYtlYBW — Tribun Dergi (@tribundergi) August 22, 2017

In case you missed it on The Big Lead: Antonio Freeman can’t wear his Super Bowl ring thanks to Brett Favre; CFB Top 25; Dusty Baker and high pitch counts, what could go wrong?

Around the Sports Internet: Norwegian skier will miss Winter Olympics because of lip cream causing positive test; Jerry Jones won’t say whether he still supports Roger Goodell; Barcelona is now suing Neymar for breach of contract.