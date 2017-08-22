Roundup: Tight NL MVP Race; Florida Cop is Also an ESPN Analyst; & Broken Ice Cream Machine Angers Florida Man

Victoria Justice, an actress … the top 25 American film schools … “Florida Man Told McDonald’s Ice Cream Machine Broken, Pulls Out Weapon” … fired engineer compares being a conservative at Google to being gay in the 1950s … how could a US destroyer collide with an oil tanker? Ten members of the Navy are missing … the solar eclipse cost America nearly $700 million in productivity … this “Dear White People” letter from a Black Lives Matter leader isn’t satire … next time you go to a Mexican resort, make sure you do not become a blackout victim … nothing “dangerous” about Christina Milian’s curves … Texas A&M wisely cancelled a “White Lives Matter” rally … big shakeup at the top of the LA Times …

Wait, Saquon Barkley is already the 2nd best Penn State running back of all-time? [Philly.com]

I don’t know that I’d call the NL MVP race fascinating, but if Giancarlo Stanton hits 60 homers, how can you not give it to him? [Fangraphs]

Just how close are we to the end of the golden era of men’s tennis? Federer’s nearly done, and is Nadal next? [Guardian]

Surely there is no coincidence between the NFLPA saying a few days ago that a work stoppage is coming … and the NFL leaking news about a potential new contract for Roger Goodell. [Boston Globe]

The psychology behind Baylor’s coach re-tweeting an Auburn offer to a Bears’ commit is something I agree with. [AL.com]

I’m surprised at how good Patrick Mahomes looks, but it’s only preseason, and against (mostly) backups. [KC Star]

Phil Mushnick hates everything, so of course he hates Marvin Bagley going to Duke. [NY Post]

An actual police officer is also a college football analyst for ESPN. [Orlando Sentinel]

Dude looking at his phone misses the sinkhole in front of him.

Looks like someone compiled a bunch of Instagram videos of NBA offseason workouts.