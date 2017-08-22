USA Today Sports

Simone Biles Dating Olympic Gymnast Stacey Ervin

Simone Biles and fellow U.S. Olympic gymnast Stacey Ervin announced on Instagram that they are dating each other. “I have never had a boyfriend in my life,” Biles told Entertainment Tonight. “At 20 years old I feel like you should have gone through those things and gone on dates. I have been on like, maybe one proper date.”

“He’s got a good body,” she continued. “I’m just saying, it’s — I’m just saying!”

good music with even better people 🎶🖤 #brysontiller

