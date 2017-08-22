NCAAF USA Today Sports

The Big Lead College Football Top 25

The Big Lead College Football Top 25

NCAAF

The Big Lead College Football Top 25

No college football games have been played but the experts already know which teams will be good. That clairvoyance is reflected in the preseason polls, which, fair or not, can matter in the long run. Five TBL staffers have voted on their Top 25. Here are the results. Tiebreakers determined by highest placement on a ballot. First-place votes in parenthesis.

Preseason Team Points
1 Alabama 124 (4)
2 Ohio State 116 (1)
3 USC 116
4 Florida State 110
5 Clemson 107
6 Oklahoma 98
7 Washington 93
8 Penn State 85
9 Oklahoma State 74
10 Auburn 71
11 Michigan 70
12 Louisville 70
13 LSU 69
14 Wisconsin 67
15 Florida 45
16 Stanford 44
17 West Virginia 34
18 Tennessee 32
19 Miami (FL) 31
20 Texas 21
21 Georgia 21
22 Kansas State 18
23 Colorado 14
24 South Florida 13
25 Baylor 10

Also receiving votes: Virginia Tech 9, Pitt 8, Utah 7, Texas A&M 5, Washington State 5, TCU 2, Nebraska 1, Notre Dame 1

The individual ballot breakdown:

Preseason Koster Phillips Lisk Shamburger McIntyre
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25

 

, , , , , , , NCAAF

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home