The Big Lead College Football Top 25

No college football games have been played but the experts already know which teams will be good. That clairvoyance is reflected in the preseason polls, which, fair or not, can matter in the long run. Five TBL staffers have voted on their Top 25. Here are the results. Tiebreakers determined by highest placement on a ballot. First-place votes in parenthesis.
|Preseason
|Team
|Points
|1
|Alabama
|124 (4)
|2
|Ohio State
|116 (1)
|3
|USC
|116
|4
|Florida State
|110
|5
|Clemson
|107
|6
|Oklahoma
|98
|7
|Washington
|93
|8
|Penn State
|85
|9
|Oklahoma State
|74
|10
|Auburn
|71
|11
|Michigan
|70
|12
|Louisville
|70
|13
|LSU
|69
|14
|Wisconsin
|67
|15
|Florida
|45
|16
|Stanford
|44
|17
|West Virginia
|34
|18
|Tennessee
|32
|19
|Miami (FL)
|31
|20
|Texas
|21
|21
|Georgia
|21
|22
|Kansas State
|18
|23
|Colorado
|14
|24
|South Florida
|13
|25
|Baylor
|10
Also receiving votes: Virginia Tech 9, Pitt 8, Utah 7, Texas A&M 5, Washington State 5, TCU 2, Nebraska 1, Notre Dame 1
The individual ballot breakdown:
