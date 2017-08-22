The Big Lead College Football Top 25

No college football games have been played but the experts already know which teams will be good. That clairvoyance is reflected in the preseason polls, which, fair or not, can matter in the long run. Five TBL staffers have voted on their Top 25. Here are the results. Tiebreakers determined by highest placement on a ballot. First-place votes in parenthesis.

Preseason Team Points 1 Alabama 124 (4) 2 Ohio State 116 (1) 3 USC 116 4 Florida State 110 5 Clemson 107 6 Oklahoma 98 7 Washington 93 8 Penn State 85 9 Oklahoma State 74 10 Auburn 71 11 Michigan 70 12 Louisville 70 13 LSU 69 14 Wisconsin 67 15 Florida 45 16 Stanford 44 17 West Virginia 34 18 Tennessee 32 19 Miami (FL) 31 20 Texas 21 21 Georgia 21 22 Kansas State 18 23 Colorado 14 24 South Florida 13 25 Baylor 10

Also receiving votes: Virginia Tech 9, Pitt 8, Utah 7, Texas A&M 5, Washington State 5, TCU 2, Nebraska 1, Notre Dame 1

The individual ballot breakdown: