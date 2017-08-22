The Miz Gave an Epic Worked Shoot Promo About Being Under-Appreciated By WWE

Week in, week out, The Miz has been arguably the most consistent performer on WWE’s roster for at least the past several years. He gives the best promos in the company. He never gets injured. And yet, he remains trapped in the mid-card, passed over by Vince McMahon and co. in favor of wrestlers who are bigger names from the past, and/or ones who have bigger bodies but are not even close to being as charismatic on the microphone.

On Sunday, despite being the Intercontinental Champion, The Miz was relegated to a six-man tag match on the SummerSlam pre-show, when the arena was still almost entirely empty. The situation was ripe for him to interrupt a promo between John Cena and Roman Reigns to voice his displeasure with how he’s being utilized. (The term “worked shoot” in the headline means that this was planned as part of the show, but that Miz was speaking honestly about his feelings; the best storylines in wrestling are when you can’t quite tell what percent is planned versus improvised.)

The crowd reaction was telling. Brooklyn is a “smart” wrestling crowd, and even though The Miz is nominally a heel they were eating out of the palm of his hands. “In life, you’re always told that if you work hard, if you chip away, if you do your job, then your moment will come,” The Miz yelled at Cena and Reigns. “I am sick of waiting for my moment while two undeserving people like you two get moments WEEK AFTER WEEK AFTER WEEK.”

This was yet another moment in which The Miz proved he deserves a legit main event push.