Horrible White Sox Fan Rips Foul Ball Away from Rightful Owner

This honestly may be the WORST baseball etiquette we've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/frEbp1vG5w — Stadium (@WatchStadium) August 22, 2017

The Chicago White Sox are rebuilding and their fans, on the whole, are content to look forward to a very bright future. Some are even paying for the privilege of watching the home team play at Guaranteed Rate Field. These patrons have a decent chance of securing a foul ball thanks to the roomy confines and lack of elbow friction.

But a note to those optimistic fans: just because you gain possession of a souvenir baseball, you don’t necessarily get to keep it. Especially if this handsy woman is anywhere in the vicinity.

She doesn’t care if you are the rightful owner of that precious baseball. She’s going to take it without apology, which isn’t right.

Deeply unsettling behavior, even if the victim here is too old to be wearing a baseball glove to a game.