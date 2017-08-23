Fantasy Football 2017 Wide Receiver Rankings

Here are the final position group rankings for fantasy football–the guys that entertain us on Sunday with their acrobatics and sometimes their celebrations and petulance. The overall Top 200 and the auction price lists will be released before Friday night. You can see the other rankings here:

The top 6 or so occupy their own tier and are first or early second round guys. Then you get a group of about 15. There’s not much separating the receivers between 30 and 50 in these rankings in my projections.

#1 Julio Jones, Atlanta

#2 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh

#3 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay

#4 Jordy Nelson, Green Bay

#5 Odell Beckham, Jr., NY Giants (bumped down over concerns of missing week 1)

#6 AJ Green, Cincinnati

#7 Michael Thomas, New Orleans

#8 Amari Cooper, Oakland

#9 Doug Baldwin, Seattle

#10 Ty Hilton, Indianapolis

#11 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

#12 Demaryius Thomas, Denver

#13 Allen Robinson, Jacksonville

#14 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia

#15 Brandin Cooks, New England

#16 Michael Crabtree, Oakland

#17 Terrelle Pryor, Washington

#18 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

#19 Golden Tate, Detroit

#20 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona

#21 Jarvis Landry, Miami

#22 Dez Bryant, Dallas

#23 Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina

#24 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver

#25 Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh

#26 Sammy Watkins, LA Rams

#27 Davante Adams, Green Bay

#28 Keenan Allen, San Diego

#29 Willie Snead, New Orleans

#30 Brandon Marshall, NY Giants

#31 DeVante Parker, Miami

#32 Mike Wallace, Baltimore

#33 Eric Decker, Tennessee

#34 Julian Edelman, New England

#35 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota

#36 Jamison Crowder, Washington

#37 Randall Cobb, Green Bay

#38 Tyrell Williams, San Diego

#39 Pierre Garcon, San Francisco

#40 Corey Coleman, Cleveland

#41 Donte Moncrief, Indianapolis

#42 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay

#43 Cameron Meredith, Chicago

#44 Adam Thielen, Minnesota

#45 Corey Davis, Tennessee

#46 Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore

#47 Marvin Jones, Detroit

#48 Jordan Matthews, Buffalo

#49 JJ Nelson, Arizona

#50 John Ross, Cincinnati

#51 Kenny Britt, Cleveland

#52 Robby Anderson, NY Jets

#53 Rishard Matthews, Tennessee

#54 Zay Jones, Buffalo

#55 Cole Beasley, Dallas

#56 Josh Doctson, Washington

#57 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants

#58 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta

#59 Kevin White, Chicago

#60 Devin Funchess, Carolina

#61 Ted Ginn, New Orleans

#62 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia

#63 John Brown, Arizona

#64 Tyler Lockett, Seattle

#65 Kenny Stills, Miami

#66 Allen Hurns, Jacksonville

#67 Kenny Golladay, Detroit

#68 Tavon Austin, LA Rams

#69 ArDarius Stewart, NY Jets

#70 Terrance Williams, Dallas

#71 Marqise Lee, Jacksonville

#72 Taylor Gabriel, Atlanta

#73 Braxton Miller, Houston

#74 Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati

#75 Chris Conley, Kansas City