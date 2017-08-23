Northern Trust Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: $10 Million Dollars Up for Grabs

The FedExCup Playoffs are finally here, for those that care about them, and they get underway at the Northern Trust Open. Sure, they don’t exactly mean as much as the major championships when it comes to the overall landscape of the golf season, but the prize for winning is a $10 million dollar payout and that is intriguing.

The top five spots are occupied by Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, and Rickie Fowler. Just behind them are Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, and Kevin Kisner. It’s highly likely that one of these guys walks away with the $10 million and a FedExCup trophy unless someone lower in the rankings happens to win one of the next three tournaments and the TOUR Championship.

The top 100 players will advance to the next event, the Dell Technologies Championship.

Odds via BetDSI.eu Sportsbook Hideki Matsuyama +1000 Jordan Spieth +1000 Rory McIlroy +1000 Rickie Fowler +1100 Dustin Johnson +1200 Jason Day +1600 Justin Thomas +1800 Brooks Koepka +1800 Henrik Stenson +2000

TV Schedule

Thursday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM Golf Channel 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:20 AM – C.T. Pan, Patton Kizzire, Emiliano Grillo

7:31 AM – Bud Cauley, Chez Reavie, Scott Brown

7:42 AM – Ryan Moore, Russell Knox, Anirban Lahiri

7:53 AM – Rory McIlroy, Sung Kang, Keegan Bradley

8:04 AM – Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Mackenzie Hughes

8:15 AM – Gary Woodland, Wesley Bryan, Tony Finau

8:26 AM – Russell Henley, Jason Dufner, Charles Howell III

8:37 AM – Cody Gribble, Branden Grace, J.J. Spaun

8:48 AM – Steve Stricker, Derek Fathauer, Tyrone Van Aswegen

8:59 AM – Bubba Watson, Harris English, Geoff Ogilvy

12:00 PM – Robert Streb, Morgan Hoffmann, Jim Herman

12:11 PM – Rod Pampling, Chris Stroud, Kevin Tway

12:22 PM – James Hahn, Sean O’Hair, Lucas Glover

12:33 PM – Si Woo Kim, Zach Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau

12:44 PM – Brendan Steele, Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey

12:55 PM – Brian Harman, Charley Hoffman, Pat Perez

1:06 PM – Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm

1:17 PM – Michael Kim, Byeong Hun An, Chris Kirk

1:28 PM – D.A. Points, Ryan Blaum, Brian Gay

1:39 PM – Blayne Barber, Ben Martin, Rory Sabbatini

No. 10 Tee

7:20 AM – Stewart Cink, Jonas Blixt, Patrick Cantlay

7:31 AM – Chad Campbell, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Na

7:42 AM – Luke List, Phil Mickelson, Charl Schwartzel

7:53 AM – Jamie Lovemark, Ian Poulter, Jason Day

8:04 AM – Adam Hadwin, Marc Leishman, Matt Kuchar

8:15 AM – Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, Kevin Kisner

8:26 AM – Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

8:37 AM – Camilo Villegas, Robert Garrigus, Seung-Yul Noh

8:48 AM – Jimmy Walker, Scott Stallings, David Lingmerth

8:59 AM – Harold Varner III, Vaughn Taylor, J.J. Henry

12:00 PM – J.B. Holmes, Kevin Streelman, Nick Taylor

12:11 PM – Graham DeLaet, Patrick Rodgers, Grayson Murray

12:22 PM – Danny Lee, Martin Laird, Kelly Kraft

12:33 PM – Patrick Reed, Ollie Schniederjans, Cameron Smith

12:44 PM – Louis Oosthuizen, Bill Haas, Hudson Swafford

12:55 PM – Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Chappell, Francesco Molinari

1:06 PM – Henrik Stenson, Billy Horschel, Webb Simpson

1:17 PM – Whee Kim, William McGirt, Jason Kokrak

1:28 PM – Luke Donald, Richy Werenski, Brandon Hagy

1:39 PM – Nick Watney, Martin Flores, John Huh