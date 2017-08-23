Northern Trust Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: $10 Million Dollars Up for Grabs

The FedExCup Playoffs are finally here, for those that care about them, and they get underway at the Northern Trust Open. Sure, they don’t exactly mean as much as the major championships when it comes to the overall landscape of the golf season, but the prize for winning is a $10 million dollar payout and that is intriguing.
The top five spots are occupied by Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, and Rickie Fowler. Just behind them are Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, and Kevin Kisner. It’s highly likely that one of these guys walks away with the $10 million and a FedExCup trophy unless someone lower in the rankings happens to win one of the next three tournaments and the TOUR Championship.
The top 100 players will advance to the next event, the Dell Technologies Championship.
Odds via BetDSI.eu Sportsbook
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1000
|Jordan Spieth
|+1000
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|Rickie Fowler
|+1100
|Dustin Johnson
|+1200
|Jason Day
|+1600
|Justin Thomas
|+1800
|Brooks Koepka
|+1800
|Henrik Stenson
|+2000
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
|Sunday
|12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
Tee Times
No. 1 Tee
7:20 AM – C.T. Pan, Patton Kizzire, Emiliano Grillo
7:31 AM – Bud Cauley, Chez Reavie, Scott Brown
7:42 AM – Ryan Moore, Russell Knox, Anirban Lahiri
7:53 AM – Rory McIlroy, Sung Kang, Keegan Bradley
8:04 AM – Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Mackenzie Hughes
8:15 AM – Gary Woodland, Wesley Bryan, Tony Finau
8:26 AM – Russell Henley, Jason Dufner, Charles Howell III
8:37 AM – Cody Gribble, Branden Grace, J.J. Spaun
8:48 AM – Steve Stricker, Derek Fathauer, Tyrone Van Aswegen
8:59 AM – Bubba Watson, Harris English, Geoff Ogilvy
12:00 PM – Robert Streb, Morgan Hoffmann, Jim Herman
12:11 PM – Rod Pampling, Chris Stroud, Kevin Tway
12:22 PM – James Hahn, Sean O’Hair, Lucas Glover
12:33 PM – Si Woo Kim, Zach Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau
12:44 PM – Brendan Steele, Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey
12:55 PM – Brian Harman, Charley Hoffman, Pat Perez
1:06 PM – Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm
1:17 PM – Michael Kim, Byeong Hun An, Chris Kirk
1:28 PM – D.A. Points, Ryan Blaum, Brian Gay
1:39 PM – Blayne Barber, Ben Martin, Rory Sabbatini
No. 10 Tee
7:20 AM – Stewart Cink, Jonas Blixt, Patrick Cantlay
7:31 AM – Chad Campbell, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Na
7:42 AM – Luke List, Phil Mickelson, Charl Schwartzel
7:53 AM – Jamie Lovemark, Ian Poulter, Jason Day
8:04 AM – Adam Hadwin, Marc Leishman, Matt Kuchar
8:15 AM – Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, Kevin Kisner
8:26 AM – Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
8:37 AM – Camilo Villegas, Robert Garrigus, Seung-Yul Noh
8:48 AM – Jimmy Walker, Scott Stallings, David Lingmerth
8:59 AM – Harold Varner III, Vaughn Taylor, J.J. Henry
12:00 PM – J.B. Holmes, Kevin Streelman, Nick Taylor
12:11 PM – Graham DeLaet, Patrick Rodgers, Grayson Murray
12:22 PM – Danny Lee, Martin Laird, Kelly Kraft
12:33 PM – Patrick Reed, Ollie Schniederjans, Cameron Smith
12:44 PM – Louis Oosthuizen, Bill Haas, Hudson Swafford
12:55 PM – Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Chappell, Francesco Molinari
1:06 PM – Henrik Stenson, Billy Horschel, Webb Simpson
1:17 PM – Whee Kim, William McGirt, Jason Kokrak
1:28 PM – Luke Donald, Richy Werenski, Brandon Hagy
1:39 PM – Nick Watney, Martin Flores, John Huh
