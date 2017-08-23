Paulie Malignaggi, Who Will Call McGregor - Mayweather Fight, Asks Conor About His Balls

Paulie Malignaggi will be part of Showtime’s announcing team for this weekend’s Floyd Mayweather – Conor McGregor fight. Malignaggi was McGregor’s sparring partner up until a few weeks ago. That’s when the McGregor camp released extremely short video showing Malignaggi getting knocked down. This was either a breach of etiquette from Camp McGregor or the whole thing was a set-up to make Conor look like he had an actual chance on Saturday.

Anyway, fight week is upon us and McGregor and Mayweather are doing various events. Malignaggi was there, not as a spurned former sparring partner, but as a media member. Representing Showtime, Malignaggi got in McGregor’s face and repeatedly asked him if he brought his balls. I assume this was some kind of inside joke from training camp.

Conor tries to comfort Malignaggi and asks him to “get over it.” I’m sure he will by Saturday. Here’s the full video that shows the aftermath with Malignaggi shouting across a crowd, “Bring your balls Saturday, pussy! Remember what I said in the gym! Remember what I said in the gym! Bring your balls, pussy!”