PM Roundup: Dak Prescott Disrespected, Ken Rosenthal Joins The Athletic

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which changed its name from the Braxton Bragg Roundup to avoid becoming a meme.

Taylor Swift announced her new album.

ESPN disrespects Dak Prescott?: ESPN has Prescott ranked in its third tier of quarterbacks. That’s actually not a bad ranking after just one season, but Dallas Cowboys fans are not happy about it. Why aren’t they happy? Because two other NFC East QBs were ranked higher.

Mitchell Robinson saga continues: The former five-star recruit who shocked the college basketball world by picking Western Kentucky — then leaving before beginning his career — is now unlikely to play this season.

Ken Rosenthal goes all Athletic: Yes, the venerable baseball writer is taking his bow tie to The Athletic. Whatever you think of the new subscription-based endeavor, it’s certainly loading up on talent.

Ten years since Texas Rangers scored 30 runs: It’s been a decade since the biggest blowout in major league history.

Andrew Luck, Colts are running out of time: Luck hasn’t taken a snap in seven months and there’s no indication he’ll be back soon.

Tweet of the Day: (we’ve got a tie!)

welp, either my tweet about cats barfing on my bare feet went super viral, or @Jonnybones done fucked his life up again. pic.twitter.com/cED8gKX8ot — Jon Jones (@jonjones) August 23, 2017

Annnd…..

Quick — someone go back in time and convince a Confederate General to rename himself Skip Bayless. https://t.co/KiUMAIuZOL — Bobby (@bobbyisonline) August 23, 2017

In case you missed it on The Big Lead: The Cavs won the Kyrie Irving trade, Robert Lee is a person not a pawn, Kristaps Porzingis is relentless in pursuit of model Ines Nikic, Celtics fans burning Isaiah Thomas jerseys are idiots.

Around the Sports Internet: Billy Payne steps down as Masters Chairman, a Little Leaguer went deep at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Chiefs legend Neil Smith rescued a woman during a flood.