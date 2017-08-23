USA Today Sports

Racecourse Security Finds Vodka Sub With Salami and Tomato

Horse Racing

Summer is the season for people to bet on horses running around a track. Those people sometimes like to drink alcohol. Sometimes they don’t want to pay the premium sports event pricing for those alcoholic beverages. So they must find ways to sneak alcohol into the racecourse. One race fan tried camouflaging some vodka as a salami and tomato sandwich. The security person who asked this person to open the sub is both a hero and an enemy.

