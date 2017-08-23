Racecourse Security Finds Vodka Sub With Salami and Tomato

Summer is the season for people to bet on horses running around a track. Those people sometimes like to drink alcohol. Sometimes they don’t want to pay the premium sports event pricing for those alcoholic beverages. So they must find ways to sneak alcohol into the racecourse. One race fan tried camouflaging some vodka as a salami and tomato sandwich. The security person who asked this person to open the sub is both a hero and an enemy.
Latest Leads
1hr
Conor McGregor Officially Out of Outrageous Thing to Say, Says He Might Invent MMA
Just mix it with boxing.
2hr
Cavs Desperately Wanted Jayson Tatum In Deal For Kyrie Irving
The Cavs coveted the rookie wing.
2hr
Northern Trust Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: $10 Million Dollars Up for Grabs
Who is going to take home all the money?
2hr
VIDEO: Verne Troyer Breathes New Life Into Drive-By Dunk Challenge
Very compelling.
5hr
PM Roundup: Dak Prescott Disrespected, Ken Rosenthal Joins The Athletic
Did ESPN disrespect Dak Prescott?
6hr
The Robert Lee Situation Is a Schrodinger's Cat Thing, Just Hear Me Out
The frequently misunderstood Schrodinger’s Cat experiment helps explain the Robert Lee story
7hr
DeShone Kizer Can Earn Cleveland Browns Starting QB Job This Week Because Brock Osweiler Has Been Awful
If Kizer plays well against Tampa Bay, he will start in week 1.
8hr
Ryen Russillo Arrested in Wyoming for Alleged Criminal Entry [UPDATE]
Details are scarce.
Comments