Ryen Russillo Arrested in Wyoming for Alleged Criminal Entry

Ryen Russillo has been arrested in Wyoming for misdemeanor criminal entry, as first reported by Deadspin.

According to Wyoming law, criminal entry, a similar offense to trespassing, entails:

A person is guilty of criminal entry if, without authority, he knowingly enters a building, occupied structure, vehicle or cargo portion of a truck or trailer, or a separately secured or occupied portion of those enclosures.

Deadspin was told by sheriff’s office to call back later today. This post will be updated when more details emerge, and/or if ESPN has any comment on the matter.