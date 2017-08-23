VIDEO: Gary Sanchez Blasted a Ball Halfway to the Canadian Border

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez hit a 493-foot home run off of Detroit’s Matt Boyd on Tuesday night. Something like this would usually be enough to earn locker room bragging rights. In this case, though, Sanchez’s teammate Aaron Judge has a 495-foot blast to his name this year.

Sanchez has followed up his breakout rookie year by posting a .274/.348/.536 and continuing his torrid home run pace. His latest tape-measure job brings his total to 25 in 91 games. All told, he’s hit 45 in his 146 career games. Judge, for all his fanfare, has 41 in 147 games.

Bragging rights identified.